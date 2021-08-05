Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$20.40. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$20.13, with a volume of 103,770 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price target on Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$933.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.2593818 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

