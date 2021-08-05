Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,042. The company has a market cap of $699.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.14. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AERI shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

