AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives $8.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.63.

AGFMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of AGFMF opened at $5.92 on Monday. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.28.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

