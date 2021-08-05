agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.74 EPS

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. agilon health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,865. agilon health has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53.

Get agilon health alerts:

AGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.