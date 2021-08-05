Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.704 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

