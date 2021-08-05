AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Up 5.1%

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.26. 2,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 344,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Several research firms have commented on RERE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

