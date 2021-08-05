Air France-KLM’s (AFLYY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFLYY. HSBC upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air transport related activities such as catering and charter services. Air France-KLM was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

