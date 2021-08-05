Airbnb (ABNB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Airbnb to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Airbnb to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $147.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.74.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.09.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

