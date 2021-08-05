Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Given New GBX 135 Price Target at Barclays

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

Shares of AAF opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.04. Airtel Africa has a one year low of GBX 54.10 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 96.30 ($1.26). The company has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.49.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.