Akash Network (AKT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.01 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00006153 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $182.93 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00103080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00141246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,014.76 or 1.00086602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.57 or 0.00826209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 150,726,009 coins and its circulating supply is 72,553,511 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.