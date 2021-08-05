Alaska Permanent Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.0% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 99,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 333.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 239,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after buying an additional 30,620 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.58. 93,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,727. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

