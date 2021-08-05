Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Albemarle stock traded up $11.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.62. 2,502,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $226.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

