Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 347.8% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 257,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 212.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 185,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 23.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 58.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,285 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $271,646.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 110,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,628,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,368 shares of company stock worth $7,207,984. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

