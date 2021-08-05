Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%.

ALEC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.05. Alector has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $43.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.12.

Get Alector alerts:

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $115,523.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,861,741.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,368 shares of company stock worth $7,207,984. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.