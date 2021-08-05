All Sports Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $24.45 million and $2.57 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00058858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.15 or 0.00912143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00097127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00042854 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

