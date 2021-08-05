Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.53. Allegion posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegion.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.11.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $395,694.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,915 shares of company stock worth $1,943,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Allegion by 5.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 866,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,221 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Allegion by 13.4% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 35,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Allegion by 5.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 373,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $135.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.