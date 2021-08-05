ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Announces Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. ALLETE’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. ALLETE updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64. ALLETE has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Get ALLETE alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.