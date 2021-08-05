AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of NYSE AB traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,757. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $51.21.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

