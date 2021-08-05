Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.73%.

NASDAQ AMOT traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $32.50. 30,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,805. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a market cap of $477.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.78. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $38.10.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

