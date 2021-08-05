Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.81

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$45.81 and last traded at C$45.08, with a volume of 127697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.57.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The firm has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.48%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

