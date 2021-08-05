AllSafe Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $310,235.97 and approximately $8.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00059856 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000788 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 74.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.