Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $190.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $183.44 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $186.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 84.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,785. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

