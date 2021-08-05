Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $15,951,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.