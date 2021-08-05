Alpha Impact Tops 24 Hour Volume of $564.00 (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $20.01 million and approximately $564.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00048486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00102425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00145982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,102.69 or 0.99736119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.57 or 0.00862662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.