Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ALLIF opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60. Alpha Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

