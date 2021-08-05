Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMR opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $522.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

