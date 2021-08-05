Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $13.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,733.72. 26,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,928. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,571.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,060 shares of company stock valued at $249,903,983. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

