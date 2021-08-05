Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lessened by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 203,152.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $14.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,716.72. The company had a trading volume of 24,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,498.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

