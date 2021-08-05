Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PINE. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.24 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.37.
Shares of PINE traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.25 million, a P/E ratio of 121.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
