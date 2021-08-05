Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.05

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$60.05 and last traded at C$59.54, with a volume of 78603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.87.

AIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 87.24.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$137.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 2.2288552 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total value of C$420,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,404,567.60.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

