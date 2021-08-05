Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Announces $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of ALTM opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.38. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $72.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 3.89.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

