Alussa Energy Acquisition (FREY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of FREY opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $345.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on FREY. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

