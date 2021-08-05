Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Amdocs stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,440. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

