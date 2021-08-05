AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%.

UHAL traded up $43.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $627.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,937. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.74. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $331.07 and a 52-week high of $657.86.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

