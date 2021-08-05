Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMRC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

NYSE AMRC opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $32,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,075,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $23,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ameresco by 23.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 459,137 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $18,062,000. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,372. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

