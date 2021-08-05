América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.00

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 119184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 158.0% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 97,805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1,193.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,588 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,868,000 after acquiring an additional 467,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 117,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

