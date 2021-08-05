American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.07% of American Campus Communities worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Motco grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 700.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

