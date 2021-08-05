American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Shares of AFG traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $129.47. 405,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,957. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.17. American Financial Group has a one year low of $61.02 and a one year high of $141.25.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.