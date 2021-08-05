Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Formula One Group worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after buying an additional 255,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after buying an additional 112,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,680,000 after buying an additional 94,044 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after buying an additional 28,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Formula One Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $50.37.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

