Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $7.43 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 349,521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Marathon Oil worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,150,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 123,607 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 612,580.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 61,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 61,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

NYSE MRO opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.