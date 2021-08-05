Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 736,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,653,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,688.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 1,221,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on INN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of INN stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

