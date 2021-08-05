Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,165 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AngioDynamics by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 196,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 86,417 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $26.92 on Thursday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANGO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

