Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 16,573 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RGR opened at $76.54 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $92.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 544 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $43,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

RGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

