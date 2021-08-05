Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,220 Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Endo International worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International plc has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

