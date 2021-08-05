AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ABC opened at $125.55 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.60.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

