Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $228.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.91. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. On average, analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,652,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.6% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Amgen by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

