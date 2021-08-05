Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

AMKR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.14. 1,237,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,957. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,062.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,287 shares of company stock worth $2,887,187. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

