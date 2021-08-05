Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.61.

APH opened at $73.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 394,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,723,680. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

