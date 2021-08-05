Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 187,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,064. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $284.73 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.78. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.98.
In other news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,815 shares in the company, valued at $90,958.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.
