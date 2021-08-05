Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 187,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,064. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $284.73 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.78. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

In other news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,815 shares in the company, valued at $90,958.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

