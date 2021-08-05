Ampleforth (AMPL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.21 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $142.10 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002710 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00061566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.41 or 0.00971090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00098136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044192 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 185,707,467 coins and its circulating supply is 134,937,115 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

